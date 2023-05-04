Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sardinia
  4. Sassari
  5. Olbia

Residential properties for sale in Olbia, Italy

7 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Pittulongu, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Pittulongu, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
Penthouse 8 rooms in Murta Maria, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms
Murta Maria, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 1,150,000
Villa 3 room villa in Olbia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Olbia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa 9 room villa in Porto Rotondo, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Porto Rotondo, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 400 m²
€ 2,600,000
9 room house in Olbia, Italy
9 room house
Olbia, Italy
Bedrooms 700
Area 3 m²
€ 1,100,000
Apartment in Olbia, Italy
Apartment
Olbia, Italy
Area 1 m²
€ 102,000
Apartment in Olbia, Italy
Apartment
Olbia, Italy
Area 1 m²
€ 71,600
