  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sardinia
  4. Nuoro

Pool Residential properties for sale in Nuoro, Italy

4 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Mamujada Mamoiada, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Mamujada Mamoiada, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
€ 700,000
Villa Villa in Austis, Italy
Villa Villa
Austis, Italy
Area 200 m²
€ 450,000
2 room apartment in Austis, Italy
2 room apartment
Austis, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 685,000
Villa 2 room villa in Austis, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Austis, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€ 350,000

Properties features in Nuoro, Italy

