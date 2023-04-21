Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Piemont
  4. Novara

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Novara, Italy

Arona
20
3 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Pettenasco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Pettenasco, Italy
6 bath 689 m²
€ 3,850,000
The modern villa in Pettenasco is located on Lake Horta in Piedmont, Novara Province. The v…
Villa Villa in Arona, Italy
Villa Villa
Arona, Italy
4 m²
€ 2,500,000
Elegant villa built by modern architect, located in Aron, Piedmont The composition of the b…
Villa 2 room villa in Arona, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Arona, Italy
275 m²
€ 990,000
Panoramic Villa is located in the popular city of Arona, Piedmont. The house offers stunning…

Properties features in Novara, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir