Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lazio
  4. Roma Capitale
  5. Nettuno
  6. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Nettuno, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa Villa in Nettuno, Italy
Villa Villa
Nettuno, Italy
3 m²
€ 230,000
The nice house is located on the first shoreline in Nettuno, Lazio. The villa has a spacious…
Villa 5 room villa in Nettuno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Nettuno, Italy
192 m²
€ 250,000
The stunning villa is in the resort of Nettuno, Lazio. The house is located in a calm area, …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir