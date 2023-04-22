Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lazio
  4. Roma Capitale
  5. Nettuno
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Nettuno, Italy

2 room apartment in Nettuno, Italy
2 room apartment
Nettuno, Italy
85 m²
€ 135,000
Nettuno, a beautiful apartment in a picturesque town. The apartment, with an area of 85 squa…
1 room apartment in Nettuno, Italy
1 room apartment
Nettuno, Italy
30 m²
€ 80,000
The beautiful apartment is located in the heart of the resort town of Nettuno, Lazio. The bu…
