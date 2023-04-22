Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lazio
  4. Roma Capitale
  5. Nettuno

Residential properties for sale in Nettuno, Italy

4 properties total found
Villa Villa in Nettuno, Italy
Villa Villa
Nettuno, Italy
3 m²
€ 230,000
The nice house is located on the first shoreline in Nettuno, Lazio. The villa has a spacious…
Villa 5 room villa in Nettuno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Nettuno, Italy
192 m²
€ 250,000
The stunning villa is in the resort of Nettuno, Lazio. The house is located in a calm area, …
2 room apartment in Nettuno, Italy
2 room apartment
Nettuno, Italy
85 m²
€ 135,000
Nettuno, a beautiful apartment in a picturesque town. The apartment, with an area of 85 squa…
1 room apartment in Nettuno, Italy
1 room apartment
Nettuno, Italy
30 m²
€ 80,000
The beautiful apartment is located in the heart of the resort town of Nettuno, Lazio. The bu…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir