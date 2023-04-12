Italy
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Italy
apartments
1343
houses
2267
62 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Rapolano Terme, Italy
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
20 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
Stone farmhouse close to Hot Springs, Rapolano Terme, Siena, Toscana Charming stone farmh…
9 room house
Lombardy, Italy
3 Number of rooms
231 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,190,000
8 room house
Ascoli Piceno, Italy
18 Number of rooms
650 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 680,000
2 room house
Porto Cervo, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
179 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
A few minutes from San Pantaleo and Porto Cervo, surrounded by a rural area, an elegant, com…
4 room house
Italy, Italy
12 Number of rooms
430 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
Villa 9 room villa
Capannori, Italy
25 Number of rooms
1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 6,800,000
Villa Arnolfini E’ la storia a disegnare l’incantevole profilo di Villa Arnol…
Penthouse 8 rooms
Murta Maria, Italy
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
350 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 1,380,000
The penthouse and super penthouse are located in Olbia, Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, only 5 min…
8 room house
Siena, Italy
14 Number of rooms
400 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
4 room house
Imperia, Italy
9 Number of rooms
250 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 495,000
5 room house
Lombardy, Italy
10 Number of rooms
600 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
3 room house
Italy, Italy
490 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
5 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
8 Number of rooms
300 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 500,000
The apartments are located in the historic center of Barga, a charming town in the Garfanyan…
9 room house
Marghera, Italy
2 200 m²
Price on request
VALPOLISCHE ( VENETO ) // 16 VEK // GENERAL APARTMENT 2200 KV M // 12 SPALIT // 12 BATHROOM …
3 room house
Italy, Italy
8 Number of rooms
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
SAUZI-DI-CHESAN // HOUSE 250 M & sup2; // 3 SPARIES // 3 BATH ROOMS // SAD // GARAGE Villa …
2 room house
La Spezia, Italy
5 Number of rooms
107 m²
1/3 Floor
Price on request
Apartments in a villa for three families overlooking La Spezia Bay. Layout: a large open li…
4 room apartment
Lombardy, Italy
4 Number of rooms
113 m²
€ 340,000
Italy Lombardy Lake Como Apartments 150m from the lake New two-level apartments in a quiet g…
Townhouse
Sardinia, Italy
159 m²
€ 155,000
3 room apartment
Italy, Italy
5 Number of rooms
91 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 850,000
Apartment with an area of 90 square meters.m. is located on the second floor in a large moun…
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath
99 m²
€ 199,900
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
Villa 3 room villa
Lemna, Italy
4 bath
360 m²
€ 1,500,000
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining roo…
Villa 5 room villa
Colonno, Italy
4 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,230,000
Великолепная вилла, жилой площадью 230 кв.м., в современном стиле с видом на озеро Комо. Вил…
Villa 9 room villa
Dorio, Italy
7 bath
620 m²
€ 6,500,000
Villa 6 room villa
Sorico, Italy
4 bath
453 m²
€ 779,000
The villa on Lake Como in Sorico is built of stone in 2008 and is surrounded by greenery. C…
Villa 5 room villa
Porlezza, Italy
4 bath
600 m²
€ 2,200,000
Lake Lugano Villa is located in a quiet residential area, providing not only privacy and …
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath
270 m²
€ 900,000
New, beautiful newly built villa with pool and private garden for sale. Lake Como Villa i…
Villa 9 room villa
Badiali, Italy
6 bath
1 070 m²
€ 3,000,000
Villa 4 room villa
Montauro, Italy
3 bath
262 m²
€ 465,000
The picturesque villa in Calabria is located on high ground with panoramic views of the Ioni…
3 room house
Ossuccio, Italy
3 bath
210 m²
€ 695,000
For sale a completely renovated three-storey house, with an area of 210 sq.m., on Lake Como…
Villa 5 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
2 bath
230 m²
€ 750,000
Villa for sale overlooking Lake Como , Alps and Villa Gaetta . Direct distance to the l…
Villa 6 room villa
Soffratta, Italy
8 bath
781 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
Эксклюзивная вилла в стили Либерти была отреставрирована и превращена в эксклюзивный и роско…
Regions with properties for sale
Bergamo
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Bordighera
Sirmione
Lonato del Garda
Milan
Alassio
Arzachena
Salo
Peschiera del Garda
Emilia-Romagna
Arona
Calabria
San Martino di Lupari
Florence
Lecco
Anzio
Apulia
Giulianova
Properties features in Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
