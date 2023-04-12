Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Italy

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 room villain Rapolano Terme, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Rapolano Terme, Italy
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 20 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
Stone farmhouse close to Hot Springs, Rapolano Terme, Siena, Toscana Charming stone farmh…
9 room housein Lombardy, Italy
9 room house
Lombardy, Italy
3 Number of rooms 231 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,190,000
8 room housein Ascoli Piceno, Italy
8 room house
Ascoli Piceno, Italy
18 Number of rooms 650 m² Number of floors 5
€ 680,000
2 room housein Porto Cervo, Italy
2 room house
Porto Cervo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 179 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
A few minutes from San Pantaleo and Porto Cervo, surrounded by a rural area, an elegant, com…
4 room housein Italy, Italy
4 room house
Italy, Italy
12 Number of rooms 430 m² Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
Villa 9 room villain Capannori, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Capannori, Italy
25 Number of rooms 1 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 6,800,000
Villa Arnolfini E’ la storia a disegnare l’incantevole profilo di Villa Arnol…
Penthouse 8 roomsin Murta Maria, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms
Murta Maria, Italy
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 1,380,000
The penthouse and super penthouse are located in Olbia, Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, only 5 min…
8 room housein Siena, Italy
8 room house
Siena, Italy
14 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
4 room housein Imperia, Italy
4 room house
Imperia, Italy
9 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 495,000
5 room housein Lombardy, Italy
5 room house
Lombardy, Italy
10 Number of rooms 600 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
3 room housein Italy, Italy
3 room house
Italy, Italy
490 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
5 room apartmentin Lucca, Italy
5 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
8 Number of rooms 300 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 500,000
The apartments are located in the historic center of Barga, a charming town in the Garfanyan…
9 room housein Marghera, Italy
9 room house
Marghera, Italy
2 200 m²
Price on request
VALPOLISCHE ( VENETO ) // 16 VEK // GENERAL APARTMENT 2200 KV M // 12 SPALIT // 12 BATHROOM …
3 room housein Italy, Italy
3 room house
Italy, Italy
8 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
SAUZI-DI-CHESAN // HOUSE 250 M & sup2; // 3 SPARIES // 3 BATH ROOMS // SAD // GARAGE Villa …
2 room housein La Spezia, Italy
2 room house
La Spezia, Italy
5 Number of rooms 107 m² 1/3 Floor
Price on request
Apartments in a villa for three families overlooking La Spezia Bay. Layout: a large open li…
4 room apartmentin Lombardy, Italy
4 room apartment
Lombardy, Italy
4 Number of rooms 113 m²
€ 340,000
Italy Lombardy Lake Como Apartments 150m from the lake New two-level apartments in a quiet g…
Townhousein Sardinia, Italy
Townhouse
Sardinia, Italy
159 m²
€ 155,000
3 room apartmentin Italy, Italy
3 room apartment
Italy, Italy
5 Number of rooms 91 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 850,000
Apartment with an area of 90 square meters.m. is located on the second floor in a large moun…
Villa 3 room villain Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath 99 m²
€ 199,900
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
Villa 3 room villain Lemna, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lemna, Italy
4 bath 360 m²
€ 1,500,000
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining roo…
Villa 5 room villain Colonno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Colonno, Italy
4 bath 230 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,230,000
Великолепная вилла, жилой площадью 230 кв.м., в современном стиле с видом на озеро Комо. Вил…
Villa 9 room villain Dorio, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Dorio, Italy
7 bath 620 m²
€ 6,500,000
Villa 6 room villain Sorico, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Sorico, Italy
4 bath 453 m²
€ 779,000
The villa on Lake Como in Sorico is built of stone in 2008 and is surrounded by greenery. C…
Villa 5 room villain Porlezza, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porlezza, Italy
4 bath 600 m²
€ 2,200,000
Lake Lugano Villa is located in a quiet residential area, providing not only privacy and …
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 270 m²
€ 900,000
New, beautiful newly built villa with pool and private garden for sale. Lake Como Villa i…
Villa 9 room villain Badiali, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Badiali, Italy
6 bath 1 070 m²
€ 3,000,000
Villa 4 room villain Montauro, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Montauro, Italy
3 bath 262 m²
€ 465,000
The picturesque villa in Calabria is located on high ground with panoramic views of the Ioni…
3 room housein Ossuccio, Italy
3 room house
Ossuccio, Italy
3 bath 210 m²
€ 695,000
For sale a completely renovated three-storey house, with an area of 210 sq.m., on Lake Como…
Villa 5 room villain Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
2 bath 230 m²
€ 750,000
Villa for sale overlooking Lake Como , Alps and Villa Gaetta . Direct distance to the l…
Villa 6 room villain Soffratta, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Soffratta, Italy
8 bath 781 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
Эксклюзивная вилла в стили Либерти была отреставрирована и превращена в эксклюзивный и роско…

