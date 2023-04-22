Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Montesilvano, Italy

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villa in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath 97 m² Number of floors 3
€ 274,461
New villas in Pizzo, 400m from the sea.  The complex has a choice of se…
Villa 2 room villa in Gignese, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Gignese, Italy
3 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 350,000
PL-PR_C10. Джиньезе. Дом в стиле шале На холме Стрезы, расположенный в престижной спокойной …
1 room apartment in Lugana, Italy
1 room apartment
Lugana, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 275,000
Sirmione, in the fraction of Lugana, about 400 m from the lake and services, in residence wi…
Villa Villa in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa Villa
Roe Volciano, Italy
1 311 m²
€ 1,410,000
GA-V001255. ВИЛЛА “СВОБОДА” С БОЛЬШИМ ЧАСТНЫМ ПАРКОМ В ROÈ VOLCIANOРасположенный в центре го…
Villa 4 room villa in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 223 m²
€ 1,300,000
In the heart of Valtenesi, in San Felice del Benaco we find this splendid single villa, with…
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms 300 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1129 Property name: Casa Flavio Location: In country Town/City: …
1 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
1 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
2 Number of rooms 87 m²
€ 160,000
FP-T205. Грациозная Квартира на продажу на холме Стрезы В Бинде, один из посёлков Стрезы, п…
1 room apartment in Baja Sardinia, Italy
1 room apartment
Baja Sardinia, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 790,000
In the luxuriant and characteristic Piazza del Principe we offer a splendid two-room flat. …
2 room apartment in Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
2 room apartment
Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 300,000
In modern Residence with Swimming Pool and lift, located in the center of Gravedona ed Uniti…
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
2 000 m²
Price on request
Building lot across street for about 1,000 cubic meters of maximum volume (possibility to bu…
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms 300 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N745 (R) Property name: Casa Finestra Location: In country Town/Cit…
7 room house in Terni, Italy
7 room house
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms 150 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1084 (R) Property name: Casa Cetra Location: In country Town/City:…
