Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Abruzzo
Pescara
Montesilvano
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Montesilvano, Italy
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath
97 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 274,461
New villas in Pizzo, 400m from the sea. The complex has a choice of se…
Villa 2 room villa
Gignese, Italy
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
€ 350,000
PL-PR_C10. Джиньезе. Дом в стиле шале На холме Стрезы, расположенный в престижной спокойной …
1 room apartment
Lugana, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 275,000
Sirmione, in the fraction of Lugana, about 400 m from the lake and services, in residence wi…
Villa Villa
Roe Volciano, Italy
1 311 m²
€ 1,410,000
GA-V001255. ВИЛЛА “СВОБОДА” С БОЛЬШИМ ЧАСТНЫМ ПАРКОМ В ROÈ VOLCIANOРасположенный в центре го…
Villa 4 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
223 m²
€ 1,300,000
In the heart of Valtenesi, in San Felice del Benaco we find this splendid single villa, with…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms
300 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1129 Property name: Casa Flavio Location: In country Town/City: …
1 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
2 Number of rooms
87 m²
€ 160,000
FP-T205. Грациозная Квартира на продажу на холме Стрезы В Бинде, один из посёлков Стрезы, п…
1 room apartment
Baja Sardinia, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 790,000
In the luxuriant and characteristic Piazza del Principe we offer a splendid two-room flat. …
2 room apartment
Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
€ 300,000
In modern Residence with Swimming Pool and lift, located in the center of Gravedona ed Uniti…
House
Terni, Italy
2 000 m²
Price on request
Building lot across street for about 1,000 cubic meters of maximum volume (possibility to bu…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms
300 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N745 (R) Property name: Casa Finestra Location: In country Town/Cit…
7 room house
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms
150 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1084 (R) Property name: Casa Cetra Location: In country Town/City:…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map