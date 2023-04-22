Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Abruzzo
  4. Pescara
  5. Montesilvano
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Montesilvano, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Montesilvano, Italy
1 room apartment
Montesilvano, Italy
2 Number of rooms
€ 90,000
EC-310317. Продано! Элегантная однокомнатная квартира с панорамным видом на мореЭлегантная о…
1 room apartment in Montesilvano, Italy
1 room apartment
Montesilvano, Italy
2 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 182,500
EC-111. Продано! Новые апартаменты в г. Монтесильвано Апартаменты изготовлены из качественны…
3 room apartment in Montesilvano, Italy
3 room apartment
Montesilvano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 141 m²
€ 160,000
IT-. Продается часть виллы около 141 кв.м. на трех уровняхНедалеко от Пескары в 7 км от мо…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir