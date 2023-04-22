Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Abruzzo
  4. Pescara
  5. Montesilvano

Residential properties for sale in Montesilvano, Italy

4 properties total found
House in Montesilvano, Italy
House
Montesilvano, Italy
6 000 m²
Price on request
Beachfront lot of 6,000 square meters of which 2,000 2,000 residential and 2,000 commercial …
1 room apartment in Montesilvano, Italy
1 room apartment
Montesilvano, Italy
2 Number of rooms
€ 90,000
EC-310317. Продано! Элегантная однокомнатная квартира с панорамным видом на мореЭлегантная о…
1 room apartment in Montesilvano, Italy
1 room apartment
Montesilvano, Italy
2 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 182,500
EC-111. Продано! Новые апартаменты в г. Монтесильвано Апартаменты изготовлены из качественны…
3 room apartment in Montesilvano, Italy
3 room apartment
Montesilvano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 141 m²
€ 160,000
IT-. Продается часть виллы около 141 кв.м. на трех уровняхНедалеко от Пескары в 7 км от мо…
