Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lazio
  4. Roma Capitale
  5. Monte Compatri
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Monte Compatri, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa in Monte Compatri, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Monte Compatri, Italy
4 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 230,000
PO-110317-1. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Рим » Монте-КомпатриДом находится в Парке дей Касте…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir