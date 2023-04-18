Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Molise
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Molise, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
9 room apartmentin Duronia, Italy
9 room apartment
Duronia, Italy
10 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 29,700
This rustic property is located in the heart of the central Italian Molise hills. This regio…

Properties features in Molise, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir