Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Milan
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Milan, Italy

Milan
3
Inzago
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Milan, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Milan, Italy
4 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,900,000
FP-261015. Уникальный проект в самом центре МиланаВ самом центре Милана создан уникальный пр…
Villa 5 room villain Milan, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Milan, Italy
6 Number of rooms 310 m²
€ 4,450,000
OC-231015-1 . Роскошный дворянский дом построенный во вторую половину 17го векаРоскошный дв…
Villa 5 room villain Milan, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Milan, Italy
6 Number of rooms 650 m²
€ 4,500,000
FP-271115. Шикарное поместье в 60 км от МиланаШикарное поместье в 60 км от Милана, вилла 650…
Villa 5 room villain Inzago, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Inzago, Italy
7 bath 797 m²
€ 1,950,000
This cozy villa, to which there is a drawbridge, is located on a small island by the lake, i…

Properties features in Milan, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir