Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Metropolitan City of Florence
  5. Castles

Castles for sale in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy

Greve in Chianti
1
Castle To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle 10 bedroomsin Greve in Chianti, Italy
Castle 10 bedrooms
Greve in Chianti, Italy
1 400 m²
€ 18,000,000
The magnificent castle is close to Chianti, Tuscany. Located between Siena and Florence, the…

Properties features in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir