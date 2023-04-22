Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sicily
  4. Messina

Residential properties for sale in Messina, Italy

Taormina
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Marina Salina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Marina Salina, Italy
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 2,800,000
VB-12000. Красивая вилла на море в СицилииВилла 200 кв. м находится на Острове Салина - втор…
Villa 3 room villa in Messina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Messina, Italy
220 m²
€ 1,590,000
Luxury villa is located 2 km away. from Taormina in Letoyanni, Sicily. The house is located …
2 room apartment in Taormina, Italy
2 room apartment
Taormina, Italy
95 m²
€ 750,000
The magnificent apartment is located in the centre of Taormina, Sicily. The apartments are …

