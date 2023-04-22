Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany

Pool Residential properties for sale in Massa-Carrara, Italy

Carrara
1
Massa
1
Unione di comuni Montana Lunigiana
1
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa in Villafranca in Lunigiana, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Villafranca in Lunigiana, Italy
4 bath 300 m²
€ 1,100,000
The Liberty-style villa is located in Villafranca-in-Lunijana, Tuscany region. The villa is …

Properties features in Massa-Carrara, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir