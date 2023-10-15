Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Massa-Carrara, Italy

4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tuscany, Italy
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tuscany, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Located on the gentle hills near the historic center of Massa and at the foot of the Apuan A…
€1,20M

Properties features in Massa-Carrara, Italy

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
