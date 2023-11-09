Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Italy
  4. Massa

Residential properties for sale in Massa, Italy

1 property total found
Villa Villa in Massa, Italy
Villa Villa
Massa, Italy
Area 370 m²
WW-120515. Вилла в Марина-ди-МассаШикарная вилла на первой линии, в Марина ди Масса. Площадь…
€4,55M

Properties features in Massa, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir