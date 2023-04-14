Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouse 10 roomsin Montottone, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Montottone, Italy
10 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 220,000
Single villa with large courtyard and land. Three levels, ground floor, first floor and base…
Townhouse 9 roomsin Falerone, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Falerone, Italy
9 Number of rooms 350 m²
Price on request
Single villa with fenced courtyard of about 2,500 square meters Unfinished ground floor with…
Townhouse 13 roomsin Montappone, Italy
Townhouse 13 rooms
Montappone, Italy
13 Number of rooms 400 m²
Price on request
In beautiful panoramic position on the outskirts of the village, this property in excellent …
Townhouse 10 roomsin Lapedona, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Lapedona, Italy
10 Number of rooms 270 m²
Price on request
Detached Semi-Detached (internally unfinished) with sales in the sea side, consisting of two…
Townhouse 12 roomsin Montappone, Italy
Townhouse 12 rooms
Montappone, Italy
12 Number of rooms 200 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N896 (I) Property name: Casa Selva Location: In country Town/City: …

