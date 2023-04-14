Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Marche
  4. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Marche, Italy

Porto Recanati
8
Civitanova Marche
6
Pesaro e Urbino
6
San Benedetto del Tronto
6
Camerino
3
Sant Elpidio a Mare
3
Macerata
2
Morrovalle
2
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
8 room housein Ascoli Piceno, Italy
8 room house
Ascoli Piceno, Italy
18 Number of rooms 650 m² Number of floors 5
€ 680,000
Ascoli-Picheno ( Marche ) // Villa 650 sq.m. // 18 rooms // 8 bedrooms // 6 bathrooms // Fir…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Pedaso, Italy
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Pedaso, Italy
6 bath 700 m²
€ 1,000,000
Share with friends
3 room housein Santa Maria del Piano, Italy
3 room house
Santa Maria del Piano, Italy
2 bath 170 m²
€ 205,000
For sale is a 2-storey house located in Fratte di Sassofeltrio, near the town of Rimini and …

Properties features in Marche, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir