Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Marche
  4. Macerata
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Macerata, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
7 room apartment in Macerata, Italy
7 room apartment
Macerata, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 130 m²
Price on request
4 room apartment in Civitanova Marche, Italy
4 room apartment
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 60 m²
Price on request
6 room apartment in Morichella, Italy
6 room apartment
Morichella, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 105 m²
Price on request
5 room apartment in Civitanova Marche, Italy
5 room apartment
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 77 m²
Price on request
4 room apartment in Macerata, Italy
4 room apartment
Macerata, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 36 m²
Price on request
9 room apartment in Macerata, Italy
9 room apartment
Macerata, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 200 m²
Price on request

Properties features in Macerata, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir