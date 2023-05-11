Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Macerata, Italy

Civitanova Marche
8
Porto Recanati
8
Camerino
3
38 properties total found
9 room house in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 600 m²
€ 140,000
9 room house in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
€ 120,000
9 room house in Morrovalle, Italy
9 room house
Morrovalle, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 250 m²
Price on request
House in Civitanova Marche, Italy
House
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Area 900 m²
Price on request
9 room house in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 18
Area 540 m²
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 600 m²
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 550 m²
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa in Camerino, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Camerino, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 430 m²
Price on request
9 room house in Morichella, Italy
9 room house
Morichella, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 450 m²
Price on request
House in Porto Recanati, Italy
House
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 32 600 m²
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa in Camerino, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Camerino, Italy
Rooms 30
Area 1 400 m²
Price on request
9 room house in San Severino Marche, Italy
9 room house
San Severino Marche, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 280 m²
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa in Morrovalle, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Morrovalle, Italy
Rooms 19
Area 760 m²
Price on request
9 room house in Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
9 room house
Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 300 m²
Price on request
9 room house in Camerino, Italy
9 room house
Camerino, Italy
Rooms 17
Area 400 m²
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 345 m²
Price on request
House in Porto Recanati, Italy
House
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 3 000 m²
Price on request
House in Macerata, Italy
House
Macerata, Italy
Area 25 000 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 10 200 m²
€ 2,200,000
7 room apartment in Macerata, Italy
7 room apartment
Macerata, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 130 m²
Price on request
4 room apartment in Civitanova Marche, Italy
4 room apartment
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 60 m²
Price on request
8 room house in Morichella, Italy
8 room house
Morichella, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Price on request
6 room apartment in Morichella, Italy
6 room apartment
Morichella, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 105 m²
Price on request
2 room house in Civitanova Marche, Italy
2 room house
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Price on request
5 room apartment in Civitanova Marche, Italy
5 room apartment
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 77 m²
Price on request
4 room apartment in Macerata, Italy
4 room apartment
Macerata, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 36 m²
Price on request
8 room house in Macerata, Italy
8 room house
Macerata, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 180 m²
Price on request
9 room house in Cessapalombo, Italy
9 room house
Cessapalombo, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 450 m²
Price on request
9 room apartment in Macerata, Italy
9 room apartment
Macerata, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 200 m²
Price on request
9 room house in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 240 m²
Price on request

