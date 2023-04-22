Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Varese
  5. Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano
  6. Luino
  7. Villas

Villas for sale in Luino, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa Villa in Luino, Italy
Villa Villa
Luino, Italy
1 300 m²
€ 4,900,000
VB-061119. Прекрасная вилла в стиле либерти с видом на озероВилла в Луино, прямо на границе …
Villa Villa in Luino, Italy
Villa Villa
Luino, Italy
500 m²
€ 4,000,000
VB-061119-1. Классическая вилла в стиле либертиЛуино прекрасный город, в церквях дают извест…
Villa 5 room villa in Poppino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Poppino, Italy
6 Number of rooms 950 m²
€ 8,000,000
AS-VF-26. Вилла на озере Маджоре Озеро Маджоре – городок Луино. Вилла “Бароци” в неоклассиче…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir