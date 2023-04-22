Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Varese
  5. Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano
  6. Luino

Residential properties for sale in Luino, Italy

3 properties total found
Villa Villa in Luino, Italy
Villa Villa
Luino, Italy
1 300 m²
€ 4,900,000
VB-061119. Прекрасная вилла в стиле либерти с видом на озероВилла в Луино, прямо на границе …
Villa Villa in Luino, Italy
Villa Villa
Luino, Italy
500 m²
€ 4,000,000
VB-061119-1. Классическая вилла в стиле либертиЛуино прекрасный город, в церквях дают извест…
Villa 5 room villa in Poppino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Poppino, Italy
6 Number of rooms 950 m²
€ 8,000,000
AS-VF-26. Вилла на озере Маджоре Озеро Маджоре – городок Луино. Вилла “Бароци” в неоклассиче…
