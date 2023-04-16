Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Lucca
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Lucca, Italy

Unione dei comuni della Versilia
5
Capannori
1
Pietrasanta
1
House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Housein Lucca, Italy
House
Lucca, Italy
Number of floors 3
Price on request
16th century villa on the hills of Lucca in sunny Tuscany. The villa was built in the midd…
9 room housein Lucca, Italy
9 room house
Lucca, Italy
1 158 m²
€ 4,950,000
A historic villa in a park with breathtaking views of the Tuscan countryside. LUKKA ( TUSCA…
Villa 6 room villain Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
7 bath 400 m²
€ 3,000,000
Share with friends
Villa 4 room villain Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
4 bath 280 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale there is an elegant and spacious villa in Italy, located in Forte dei Marmi, area …

Properties features in Lucca, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir