Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Lucca
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Lucca, Italy

Unione dei comuni della Versilia
2
Pietrasanta
1
Viareggio
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Lucca, Italy
2 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
172 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
LUKKA ( TUSCANY ) // 172 KV M // 2 SPARIES // 2 BATHROOM // SAD // 2 GRADULACES The apartme…
3 room apartmentin Lucca, Italy
3 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
192 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
LUKKA ( TOSKANA ) // 195 KV M // 3 SPARKS // 3 BATH ROOMS // SAD // 2 GUYS Located on the th…

Properties features in Lucca, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir