Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Lucca
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Lucca, Italy

Unione dei comuni della Versilia
2
Pietrasanta
1
Viareggio
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room apartmentin Lucca, Italy
5 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
8 Number of rooms 300 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 500,000
The apartments are located in the historic center of Barga, a charming town in the Garfanyan…

Properties features in Lucca, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir