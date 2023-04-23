Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Loreto Aprutino, Italy

9 room house in Loreto Aprutino, Italy
9 room house
Loreto Aprutino, Italy
9 Number of rooms 210 m²
Price on request
Old farmhouse to renovate on two levels in a very panoramic structure brick and wooden floor…
Villa 3 room villa in Loreto Aprutino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Loreto Aprutino, Italy
4 Number of rooms 275 m²
€ 330,000
EC-. Прекрасная Вилла (275кв.м.) недалеко от исторического центра Лорето-АпрутиноПрекрасная …
