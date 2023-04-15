Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Lonato del Garda
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Lonato del Garda, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 1,850,000
GA-V001559. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенная в элегантно…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir