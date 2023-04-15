Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Lombardy
Lonato del Garda
Villas
Villas for sale in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa
Clear all
31 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
13 Number of rooms
4 bath
473 m²
€ 1,590,000
In the most prestigious area of the city of Lonato del Garda within a prestigious context of…
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
195 m²
€ 525,000
Lonato del Garda, in residential area close to the centre ELEGANT SINGLE VILLA of large dime…
Villa 2 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms
210 m²
€ 1,200,000
The modern and refined villa stands on a plot of about 1200sqm, in a residential area very c…
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
320 m²
€ 1,850,000
GA-V001559. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенная в элегантно…
Villa 4 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
330 m²
€ 750,000
GA-V001120. Престижная вилла в LonatoУ ворот Дезенцано д / г в холмистой местности, в окруже…
Villa 5 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 790,000
GA-V000493. Красивый прекрасно отреставрированный дом в LonatoПогруженный в зеленую сельску…
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 260,000
GA-V001192. Террасный дом с частным садом в LonatoВ нескольких минутах ходьбы от центра Lona…
Villa 5 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms
450 m²
€ 920,000
GA-V001329. ВИЛЛА ВОЛЬФХАУС В ОКРУЖЕНИИ ЗЕЛЕНИ В LONATOРасположенный в красивом конкурсе, в …
Villa 4 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
495 m²
€ 1,900,000
GA-V001321. ДИЗАЙНЕРСКАЯ ВИЛЛА С ОБЩИМ ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО В LONATOРасположенный в муниципалитете…
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
155 m²
€ 369,000
GA-V001405. Новая разработка эксклюзивных вилл в Лонато-дель-ГардаНедалеко от центра город…
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
155 m²
€ 329,000
GA-V001396. Новая современная вилла в Лонато-дель-ГардаВ тихом жилом районе в окружении зе…
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
155 m²
€ 359,000
GA-V001399. Вилла в продаже в Лонато-дель-ГардаВ тихом холмистом жилом районе Лонато дель Г…
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
260 m²
€ 1,100,000
GA-V001307. Дизайнерская вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенны…
Villa 5 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 2,300,000
GH-PV000836. Шикарная вилла с великолепным видомПаденге суль Гарда, великолепная вилла с фан…
Villa 4 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 1,600,000
ABI-1170А. Красивая, отдельностоящая вилла с видом на озеро ГардаКрасивая вилла с бассейном,…
Villa 6 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
15 Number of rooms
9 bath
750 m²
€ 1,600,000
Inland, just a few minutes from the beaches of Lake Garda, we have a unique solution: a very…
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
210 m²
€ 775,000
Inserted within an allotment of important villas, it is possible to realise "VILLA SALO'", a…
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
190 m²
€ 675,000
Inserted within an allotment of important villas it is possible to realise "VILLA MONIGA", a…
Villa 4 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
350 m²
€ 1,230,000
On the outskirts of Desenzano, in a strategic position and within an allotment of important …
Villa 4 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
225 m²
€ 815,000
On the outskirts of Desenzano del Garda, within an allotment of important villas, it is poss…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
390 m²
€ 2,500,000
In Padenghe sul Garda, in a very central area, with lake view, Garda Haus offers an excellen…
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
234 m²
€ 499,000
Within a small residential context of a dozen or so units, available detached villa arranged…
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
285 m²
€ 560,000
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 469,000
In Lonato del Garda, in a quiet area convenient to all services and the main roads, we offer…
Villa 4 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
280 m²
€ 550,000
In Barcuzzi for sale Villa composed of two flats of large sizes, completely independent of e…
Villa 6 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
420 m²
€ 870,000
In Lonato, in a hamlet adjacent to Desenzano, surrounded by greenery we offer newly built de…
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
€ 429,000
In Lonato del Garda, in a quiet area convenient to all services and the main roads, we offer…
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 449,000
In Lonato del Garda, in a quiet area convenient to all services and the main roads, we offer…
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
€ 419,000
Lonato del Garda, in a quiet and convenient location and in the main communication routes, w…
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 429,000
Lonato del Garda, in a quiet and convenient location and in the main communication routes, w…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map