  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Lonato del Garda
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Lonato del Garda, Italy

Villa 4 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
13 Number of rooms 4 bath 473 m²
€ 1,590,000
In the most prestigious area of the city of Lonato del Garda within a prestigious context of…
Villa 3 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 195 m²
€ 525,000
Lonato del Garda, in residential area close to the centre ELEGANT SINGLE VILLA of large dime…
Villa 2 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms 210 m²
€ 1,200,000
The modern and refined villa stands on a plot of about 1200sqm, in a residential area very c…
Villa 3 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 1,850,000
GA-V001559. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенная в элегантно…
Villa 4 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 330 m²
€ 750,000
GA-V001120. Престижная вилла в LonatoУ ворот Дезенцано д / г в холмистой местности, в окруже…
Villa 5 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 790,000
GA-V000493. Красивый прекрасно отреставрированный дом в LonatoПогруженный в зеленую сельску…
Villa 3 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 260,000
GA-V001192. Террасный дом с частным садом в LonatoВ нескольких минутах ходьбы от центра Lona…
Villa 5 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 920,000
GA-V001329. ВИЛЛА ВОЛЬФХАУС В ОКРУЖЕНИИ ЗЕЛЕНИ В LONATOРасположенный в красивом конкурсе, в …
Villa 4 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 495 m²
€ 1,900,000
GA-V001321. ДИЗАЙНЕРСКАЯ ВИЛЛА С ОБЩИМ ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО В LONATOРасположенный в муниципалитете…
Villa 3 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 155 m²
€ 369,000
GA-V001405. Новая разработка эксклюзивных вилл в Лонато-дель-ГардаНедалеко от центра город…
Villa 3 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 155 m²
€ 329,000
GA-V001396. Новая современная вилла в Лонато-дель-ГардаВ тихом жилом районе в окружении зе…
Villa 3 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 155 m²
€ 359,000
GA-V001399. Вилла в продаже в Лонато-дель-ГардаВ тихом холмистом жилом районе Лонато дель Г…
Villa 3 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 1,100,000
GA-V001307. Дизайнерская вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенны…
Villa 5 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 2,300,000
GH-PV000836. Шикарная вилла с великолепным видомПаденге суль Гарда, великолепная вилла с фан…
Villa 4 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,600,000
ABI-1170А. Красивая, отдельностоящая вилла с видом на озеро ГардаКрасивая вилла с бассейном,…
Villa 6 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
15 Number of rooms 9 bath 750 m²
€ 1,600,000
Inland, just a few minutes from the beaches of Lake Garda, we have a unique solution: a very…
Villa 3 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
€ 775,000
Inserted within an allotment of important villas, it is possible to realise "VILLA SALO'", a…
Villa 3 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
€ 675,000
Inserted within an allotment of important villas it is possible to realise "VILLA MONIGA", a…
Villa 4 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m²
€ 1,230,000
On the outskirts of Desenzano, in a strategic position and within an allotment of important …
Villa 4 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 225 m²
€ 815,000
On the outskirts of Desenzano del Garda, within an allotment of important villas, it is poss…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 390 m²
€ 2,500,000
In Padenghe sul Garda, in a very central area, with lake view, Garda Haus offers an excellen…
Villa 3 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 234 m²
€ 499,000
Within a small residential context of a dozen or so units, available detached villa arranged…
Villa 3 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 285 m²
€ 560,000
Villa 3 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 469,000
In Lonato del Garda, in a quiet area convenient to all services and the main roads, we offer…
Villa 4 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 280 m²
€ 550,000
In Barcuzzi for sale Villa composed of two flats of large sizes, completely independent of e…
Villa 6 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 420 m²
€ 870,000
In Lonato, in a hamlet adjacent to Desenzano, surrounded by greenery we offer newly built de…
Villa 3 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 429,000
In Lonato del Garda, in a quiet area convenient to all services and the main roads, we offer…
Villa 3 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 449,000
In Lonato del Garda, in a quiet area convenient to all services and the main roads, we offer…
3 room housein Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 room house
Lonato del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 426 m²
€ 895,000
Beautiful estate renovated in 2008, used as owner's home, located in Lonato del Garda, a pla…
9 room housein Lonato del Garda, Italy
9 room house
Lonato del Garda, Italy
20 Number of rooms 650 m²
€ 550,000
A stone's throw from the centre of Desenzano and the lake offers a country house in need of …
