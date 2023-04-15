Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Lonato del Garda
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Lonato del Garda, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Lonato del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 195,000
For sale is a lovely two-room flat located on the first floor of a tourist-hotel Residence w…
2 room apartmentin Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 370,000
In a hilly area extremely convenient to the main communication routes, at the gates of Desen…
1 room apartmentin Lonato del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 174,000
In Lonato del Garda, in the vicinity of the centre, in a very convenient and quiet location…
2 room apartmentin Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
€ 199,000
In the area of Vaccarolo, Amidst the green countryside a large three-room flat with private …
2 room apartmentin Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 1,200,000
GH-V00143. Великолепный пентхаус в Паденге-суль-ГардаВ Паденге-суль-Гарда продаётся великоле…
2 room apartmentin Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 435,000
On the outskirts of Desenzano del Garda, for lovers of greenery, within an allotment of impo…
2 room apartmentin Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m²
€ 299,000
3 room apartmentin Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m²
€ 340,000
2 room apartmentin Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 280,000
Lonato del Garda, in a quiet hamlet on the outskirts of the town stands a new residential co…
3 room apartmentin Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m²
€ 330,000
In Lonato del Garda, near the centre, we will soon offer flats with independent entrance. Th…
Penthouse 7 roomsin Lonato del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 7 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
€ 800,000
In an elegant context with swimming pool, beautiful lake view penthouse with terrace and pri…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir