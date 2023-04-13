Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Lombardy, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
23 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 1,850,000
GA-V001559. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенная в элегантно…
Villa 5 room villain Como, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Como, Italy
6 Number of rooms 750 m²
€ 11,000,000
MV-221122-5. Шикарная вилла нового строительства у озера КомоВилла продается на берегу озера…
Villa 3 room villain Pulciano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pulciano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 380,000
GH-LV04726. Угловой таунхаус с видом на озероВ Гаино (районе городка Тосколано Мадерно), в к…
Villa 3 room villain Como, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Como, Italy
4 Number of rooms 246 m²
€ 496,000
MV-221122-3. Стильные виллы нового строительства на озере КомоЧетыре виллетты нового строит…
Villa 4 room villain Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 3,900,000
MV-221122. Современная вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро КомоОбщая застроенная площадь 300 м…
Villa 3 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 317 m²
€ 980,000
GA-V000903. ПРЕСТИЖНАЯ ВИЛЛА С СОВРЕМЕННЫМ ДИЗАЙНОМ В ПАДЕНГЕ-СУЛЬ-ГАРДАРасположенная в крас…
Villa 4 room villain San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
5 Number of rooms 475 m²
€ 800,000
GA-V001015. ОЧАРОВАТЕЛЬНЫЙ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ В САН-ФЕЛИЧЕ-ДЕЛЬ-БЕНАКОВ историческом цент…
Villa Villain Montorfano, Italy
Villa Villa
Montorfano, Italy
350 m²
€ 1,300,000
VB-11107. Вилла Belvedere в Монторфано Монторфано - великолепный городок в районе Комо (окол…
Villa 5 room villain Como, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Como, Italy
6 Number of rooms 750 m²
€ 12,500,000
MV-160921-2. Восхитительная вилла на первой линии озера Комо и в 2 км от центра города КомоП…
Villa 4 room villain Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 3,800,000
MV-160921-1. Современная вилла с захватывающим видом на озеро КомоВилла. в Черноббио. Совре…
Villa 5 room villain Dizzasco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Dizzasco, Italy
6 Number of rooms 890 m²
€ 3,500,000
PL-PR-P09. Озеро Комо. Великолепная недвижимость с неповторимым видомНа берегу озера Комо вы…
Villa Villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
250 m²
Price on request
The construction of a modern villa in Padenga is sul Garda.Two floors with a total area of 2…
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 310 m²
€ 880,000
Villa located 200 meters from the beach in Toscolano Maderno.The area of the building is 310…
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 370 m²
€ 1,300,000
Chic villa with pool and lake views in Lonato del Garda. Living area 250 square meters.m …
Villa 3 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 370,000
The house is located on the rocky shore characteristic of Limon, with stunning views of Lake…
Villa 9 room villain Dorio, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Dorio, Italy
7 bath 620 m²
€ 6,500,000
Villa 6 room villain Sorico, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Sorico, Italy
4 bath 453 m²
€ 779,000
The villa on Lake Como in Sorico is built of stone in 2008 and is surrounded by greenery. C…
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 270 m²
€ 900,000
New, beautiful newly built villa with pool and private garden for sale. Lake Como Villa i…
Villa 4 room villain Fiumelatte, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Fiumelatte, Italy
3 bath 350 m²
€ 1,920,000
Villa Suite in Varenna, Fümelatt District. The house is located on Lake Como, a new buildin…
Villa 6 room villain Laghetto, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Laghetto, Italy
6 bath 430 m²
€ 1,500,000
The villa in Lombardy is located on Lake Como in Colico. The villa has three levels, with a…
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 382 m²
€ 1,800,000
New villa overlooking Lake Como. The villa is located in a quiet residential area of one of…
Villa 5 room villain Monvalle, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
5 bath 400 m²
€ 2,200,000
Elegant villa right on the lake shore. 400 sq.m., with swimming pool and boat storage space…
Villa 4 room villain Angera, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Angera, Italy
5 bath 343 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale Liberty Villa in the Italian resort town of Angera, on the shore of Lake Maggiore.…

Properties features in Lombardy, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
