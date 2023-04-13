Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Villas

Lake Villas for sale in Lombardy, Italy

Brescia
258
Como
194
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
42
Desenzano del Garda
42
Tremezzina
34
Bergamo
33
Lonato del Garda
31
Sirmione
16
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Lemna, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lemna, Italy
4 bath 360 m²
€ 1,500,000
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining roo…
Villa 5 room villain Colonno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Colonno, Italy
4 bath 230 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,230,000
Великолепная вилла, жилой площадью 230 кв.м., в современном стиле с видом на озеро Комо. Вил…
Villa 9 room villain Dorio, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Dorio, Italy
7 bath 620 m²
€ 6,500,000
Share with Friends
Villa 6 room villain Sorico, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Sorico, Italy
4 bath 453 m²
€ 779,000
The villa on Lake Como in Sorico is built of stone in 2008 and is surrounded by greenery. C…
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 270 m²
€ 900,000
New, beautiful newly built villa with pool and private garden for sale. Lake Como Villa i…
Villa 5 room villain Porlezza, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porlezza, Italy
4 bath 600 m²
€ 2,200,000
Lake Lugano Villa is located in a quiet residential area, providing not only privacy and …
Villa 5 room villain Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
2 bath 230 m²
€ 750,000
Villa for sale overlooking Lake Como , Alps and Villa Gaetta . Direct distance to the l…
Villa 5 room villain Cerro, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cerro, Italy
5 bath 500 m²
€ 1,950,000
Share with friends
Villa 4 room villain Fiumelatte, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Fiumelatte, Italy
3 bath 350 m²
€ 1,920,000
Villa Suite in Varenna, Fümelatt District. The house is located on Lake Como, a new buildin…
Villa 6 room villain Laghetto, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Laghetto, Italy
6 bath 430 m²
€ 1,500,000
The villa in Lombardy is located on Lake Como in Colico. The villa has three levels, with a…
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 382 m²
€ 1,800,000
New villa overlooking Lake Como. The villa is located in a quiet residential area of one of…
Villa 5 room villain Monvalle, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
5 bath 400 m²
€ 2,200,000
Elegant villa right on the lake shore. 400 sq.m., with swimming pool and boat storage space…
Villa 4 room villain Angera, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Angera, Italy
5 bath 343 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale Liberty Villa in the Italian resort town of Angera, on the shore of Lake Maggiore.…
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 430 m²
€ 850,000
Villa in Tremezzo, Lake Como (Italy) An independent villa with a huge plot in Tremezzo. …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Salo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
630 m²
€ 11,000,000
The exclusive villa is located on the shores of Lake Garda, in Limone sul Garda, Lombardy. I…
Villa 4 room villain Lombardy, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lombardy, Italy
240 m²
€ 1,500,000
The elegant villa is located in Menaggio, Lombardy, on one of Italy's most beautiful lakes, …
Villa 5 room villain Salo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
300 m²
€ 300,000
The exclusive villa is under construction with panoramic views of Lake Garda located in Salo…

Properties features in Lombardy, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir