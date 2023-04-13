Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Lombardy, Italy

14 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Manerba del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Manerba del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 365,000
Overlooking the green hills of Garda Golf, we offer for sale an exclusive and refined detach…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Moniga del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Moniga del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 595,000
In a prestigious residence with swimming pool close to the harbour of Moniga, Garda Haus Pad…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Griante, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Griante, Italy
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m²
€ 590,000
In Griante..Property with good sun exposure in a quiet and central location situated at just…
3 room townhousein Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room townhouse
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 250 m²
€ 475,000
In the hinterland of Desenzano del Garda, surrounded by the green hills, we offer a head vil…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 420,000
In Toscolano-Maderno, in the heart of Maderno, we propose this beautiful terraced house on t…
3 room townhousein Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room townhouse
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 529,000
Terraced villa of excellent size conveniently located within walking distance of the histori…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 755,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 245 m²
€ 1,450,000
A few steps from the historic centre of Desenzano del Garda, Garda Haus offers in Exclusive …
3 room townhousein Tremezzina, Italy
3 room townhouse
Tremezzina, Italy
10 Number of rooms 2 bath 270 m²
€ 600,000
La Villetta is part of a building consisting of 4 housing units built in a prestigious setti…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin San Siro, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Siro, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m²
€ 580,000
This new detached villa is located in a hilly and sunny area of San Siro , not far from the …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Cavernago, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cavernago, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 750,000
Townhouse on three sides surrounded by a garden of 500 sq.m. Very calm residential area, th…
3 room townhousein Cavernago, Italy
3 room townhouse
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 390,000
The last townhouse in a small residential residence in the municipality of Sirmione. Area 17…
3 room townhousein Sirmione, Italy
3 room townhouse
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 183 m²
€ 650,000
Sirmione, fraction Colombare, in a small context, we propose a semi-independent solution wit…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bath 145 m²
€ 449,000
