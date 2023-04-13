Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Lombardy
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Lombardy, Italy
Brescia
9
Desenzano del Garda
5
Como
3
Bergamo
2
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
1
San Siro
1
Sirmione
1
Tremezzina
1
Townhouse
14 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Manerba del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
€ 365,000
Overlooking the green hills of Garda Golf, we offer for sale an exclusive and refined detach…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Moniga del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 595,000
In a prestigious residence with swimming pool close to the harbour of Moniga, Garda Haus Pad…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Griante, Italy
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
350 m²
€ 590,000
In Griante..Property with good sun exposure in a quiet and central location situated at just…
3 room townhouse
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
250 m²
€ 475,000
In the hinterland of Desenzano del Garda, surrounded by the green hills, we offer a head vil…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 420,000
In Toscolano-Maderno, in the heart of Maderno, we propose this beautiful terraced house on t…
3 room townhouse
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 529,000
Terraced villa of excellent size conveniently located within walking distance of the histori…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 755,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
245 m²
€ 1,450,000
A few steps from the historic centre of Desenzano del Garda, Garda Haus offers in Exclusive …
3 room townhouse
Tremezzina, Italy
10 Number of rooms
2 bath
270 m²
€ 600,000
La Villetta is part of a building consisting of 4 housing units built in a prestigious setti…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Siro, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
140 m²
€ 580,000
This new detached villa is located in a hilly and sunny area of San Siro , not far from the …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cavernago, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 750,000
Townhouse on three sides surrounded by a garden of 500 sq.m. Very calm residential area, th…
3 room townhouse
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
170 m²
€ 390,000
The last townhouse in a small residential residence in the municipality of Sirmione. Area 17…
3 room townhouse
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
183 m²
€ 650,000
Sirmione, fraction Colombare, in a small context, we propose a semi-independent solution wit…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bath
145 m²
€ 449,000
Search using the map