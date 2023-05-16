Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Studios

Seaview Studios for Sale in Lombardy, Italy

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa Villa in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa Villa
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Area 6 m²
€ 2,004,648
The modern villa is located close to Florence, Tuscany. The house is on a hill from which th…
2 room apartment in Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 293 m²
€ 1,017,958
GH-Квартира в Паденге-суль-Гарда . Элитная квартира в шикарном комплексе с бассейномВ продаж…
Apartment in Cannigione, Italy
Apartment
Cannigione, Italy
Area 60 m²
€ 213,771
IS-190717. Апартаменты в новом жилом коплексе. Канниджионе - СардинияВы можете расслабиться …
2 room apartment in Rome, Italy
2 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 270 m²
€ 5,089,790
AG-220916-5. Пентхаус (аттик) общей площадью 270 кв.мВ одном из престижном районе историческ…
Villa 4 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 5
€ 1,002,689
KK-iv904. Вилла недавней постройки в БордигереВилла недавней постройки с бассейном с подогре…
1 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
€ 122,155
LH-2M03. Квартира с видом на море в Сан-Ремо, ЛигурияНедорогая недвижимость, квартира с видо…
Villa 9 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 450 m²
Price on request
Villa with stunning sea and mountain 8 km from the sea garden of about 8,000 square meters f…
3 room apartment in Siena, Italy
3 room apartment
Siena, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
€ 920,576
Beautiful apartments are located on the ground floor of an ancient villa in Montepulciano, T…
Villa 5 room villa in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 790 m²
€ 2,646,691
VB-30014. Вилла в Сан Феличе дель БенакоСобственность находится в муниципалитете Сан-Феличе-…
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 160 m²
Price on request
Country house in the first outskirts two floors plus attic Ground floor garage warehouse and…
Townhouse 8 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 180 m²
Price on request
Terraced houses recently built in a panoramic quality finishes Garage Living Taverna three b…
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 300 m²
Price on request
1960s farmhouse on three levels of 100 square meters each. Barn of 70 square meters with a h…

Properties features in Lombardy, Italy

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir