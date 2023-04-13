Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Lombardy, Italy

Milan
36
Salo
27
Lecco
15
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano
11
San Siro
10
Comunita montana della valle Sabbia
8
Mantua
8
Unione dei comuni del Medio Verbano
8
6 properties total found
Villa Villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
250 m²
Price on request
The construction of a modern villa in Padenga is sul Garda.Two floors with a total area of 2…
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 246 m²
Price on request
Villa with a wonderful view of Salo Bay. Located in a quiet, luxury area 20 meters from the …
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 288 m²
€ 800,000
Elegant villa in Padenga sul Garda. Located on a hill in a prestigious residential area.The …
2 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 274,000
We offer an apartment in a closed residence consisting of only 14 residential units, surroun…
5 room housein Cavernago, Italy
5 room house
Cavernago, Italy
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 690,000
Viletta is located in a residential complex in Desenzano del Garda. Living area approx. 200 …
1 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
1 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 90,000
Studio apartment in a closed comfortable residence in Gardona Riviera. Area 45 square meter…

Properties features in Lombardy, Italy

