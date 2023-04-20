Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Penthouses

Pool Penthouses for sale in Lombardy, Italy

Brescia
22
Desenzano del Garda
16
Bergamo
5
Como
1
Comunita montana del Sebino bresciano
1
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
1
Lonato del Garda
1
San Martino della Battaglia
1
Show more
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 5 room villa in Rome, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Rome, Italy
6 Number of rooms 750 m²
€ 2,400,000
IT-180618-1. Вилла в Риме. ИталияВ престижном  районе EUR (на юге Рима) продается  …
Villa 4 room villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 235 m²
€ 795,000
GA-V001431. Вилла в стиле модерн в центре города Дезенцано-дель-ГардаВилла в стиле либерти…
6 room apartment in Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 240,000
Newly built apartments in class A4+ in various types of about 100 square meters. Quality fin…
3 room apartment in Levanto, Italy
3 room apartment
Levanto, Italy
4 Number of rooms 170 m²
€ 1,050,000
KK-280416-17. Апартаменты на прадажу в городке Леванто. СпецияАпартаменты 120квм + 50квм тер…
1 room apartment in Cianciana, Italy
1 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath 40 m²
€ 13,694
Apartment in good condition in the heart of the Historic Town of Agrigento in Via Esseneto, …
Villa 3 room villa in Esenta, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Esenta, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 419,000
Castiglione delle Stiviere, close to the centre and to the facilities, VILLAS with excellent…
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
83 m²
€ 99,625
Beautiful apartment close to downtown San Remo, Liguria. Just 300 metres from Garibaldi Squa…
3 room apartment in Campione d Italia, Italy
3 room apartment
Campione d Italia, Italy
4 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 1,350,000
VB-CAPP. Красивая квартира в Кампионе-д`Италия с видом на озероАпартаменты располагают панор…
9 room house in Ragusa, Italy
9 room house
Ragusa, Italy
6 bath 1 000 m²
€ 1,720,000
Amid the fabulous Ragusa Ibla near Deli Arch Church is the historic Palazzo Nifozi buildi…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Lemna, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Lemna, Italy
16 Number of rooms 7 bath 500 m²
€ 12,000,000
Villa Giusy has an area of 500 square meters distributed over three floors and has 5 bedroom…
8 room house in Terni, Italy
8 room house
Terni, Italy
8 Number of rooms 150 m²
Price on request
House in the historic center just steps from complete refurbishing Three Levels Exterior bri…
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
8 190 m²
Price on request
8,190 m2 residential area to be subdivided in an excellent position, facing south and near t…

Properties features in Lombardy, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir