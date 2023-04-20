Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Lombardy, Italy

28 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m²
€ 870,000
In a new building under construction, we offer a flat with a beautiful lake view! The buildi…
Penthouse 3 rooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 340,000
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we propose an elegant attic recently completely reno…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 1,486,000
Brand new construction under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of …
Penthouse 3 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 201 m²
€ 1,250,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 221 m²
€ 1,360,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 280 m²
€ 1,740,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
Penthouse 6 rooms in Timoline, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms
Timoline, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m²
€ 755,000
New residential complex in Iseo. In one of the most fascinating places on Lake Iseo, in an …
Penthouse 3 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 159 m²
€ 675,000
A few steps from the Rivoltella lakefront stands this new building project of only 12 units …
Penthouse 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 305 m²
€ 1,493,000
As a preview, we propose, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, variou…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 352 m²
€ 1,726,000
As a preview, we offer, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, a PENTHO…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 260 m²
€ 1,274,000
As a preview, we propose, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, variou…
Penthouse 6 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 348 m²
€ 1,300,000
Immersed in the greenery of a natural park, just a few minutes from the centre of Desenzano …
Penthouse 10 rooms in Porlezza, Italy
Penthouse 10 rooms
Porlezza, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 136 m²
€ 1,200,000
Penthouse + Two-room apartment in the town center of Porlezza with exposure on four sides, a…
Penthouse 6 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 690,000
EXCLUSIVE PENTHOUSE WITH LAKE VIEW located a few steps from the historical centre and the la…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Sirmione, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 185 m²
€ 1,450,000
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
Penthouse 5 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 680,000
The lake view, the elegant and well maintained residential complex with pool and the fantast…
Penthouse 7 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 7 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
€ 800,000
In an elegant context with swimming pool, beautiful lake view penthouse with terrace and pri…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Cavernago, Italy
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cavernago, Italy
5 bath 250 m²
€ 1,600,000
Exclusive penthouse duplex located in the center of Desenzano del Garda. Living area 250 squ…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Cavernago, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 1,200,000
Penthouse on the last, sixth, floor of a building located in the center of Bergamo. Living …
Penthouse 4 rooms in Cavernago, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 650,000
A penthouse in a small condominium with a pool located a stone's throw from the lake. Third,…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Cavernago, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,600,000
Chic penthouse duplex 195 sq m, on the 3 floor with elevator. Located in a historic building…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Cavernago, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 322 m²
€ 912,000
We offer for sale a chic penthouse duplex in a comfortable, closed residence in the Gardona …
Penthouse 1 room in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 1 room
Moniga del Garda, Italy
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 1,950,000
Luxury penthouses with wonderful lake view and possibility to customise finishes. Under cons…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 176 m²
€ 980,000
The property offered by the Garda House is located on the third floor of one of the most ele…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 815,000
In Desenzano del Garda, right in the heart of the historical centre, near the castle and jus…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 1,200,000
Desenzano del Garda, in a historic building, in the historical centre, we propose an exclusi…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 113 m²
€ 480,000
NEW AND EXCLUSIVE PENTHOUSE in the center of the city. The proposed solution wants to give t…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Moniga del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 350 m²
€ 1,750,000
The breathtaking lake view, the exclusivity of the concept, the immense tropical pool and a …

