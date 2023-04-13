Show property on map Show properties list
Lake Residential properties for sale in Lombardy, Italy

Bergamo
65
Sirmione
50
Lonato del Garda
47
Milan
36
Salo
27
Lecco
15
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano
11
San Siro
10
25 properties total found
9 room housein Lombardy, Italy
9 room house
Lombardy, Italy
3 Number of rooms 231 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,190,000
The villa is a former "; lemon house"; overlooking Villavetro Hill and Lake, among the silen…
4 room housein Lombardy, Italy
4 room house
Lombardy, Italy
10 Number of rooms 555 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
This modern villa on Lake Garda was designed by world-famous architects and designers Marek …
5 room housein Lombardy, Italy
5 room house
Lombardy, Italy
10 Number of rooms 690 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
The villa is located on the Gardona Riviera, in the province of Brescia, in the Lombardy reg…
3 room apartmentin Lombardy, Italy
3 room apartment
Lombardy, Italy
9 Number of rooms 486 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Loft is located in Gardona Riviera in an elite resort on Lake Garda in the province of Bresc…
3 room apartmentin Lombardy, Italy
3 room apartment
Lombardy, Italy
9 Number of rooms 530 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Loft is located in Gardona Riviera in an elite resort on Lake Garda in the province of Bresc…
Villa 3 room villain Lemna, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lemna, Italy
4 bath 360 m²
€ 1,500,000
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining roo…
Villa 5 room villain Colonno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Colonno, Italy
4 bath 230 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,230,000
Великолепная вилла, жилой площадью 230 кв.м., в современном стиле с видом на озеро Комо. Вил…
Villa 9 room villain Dorio, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Dorio, Italy
7 bath 620 m²
€ 6,500,000
Villa 6 room villain Sorico, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Sorico, Italy
4 bath 453 m²
€ 779,000
The villa on Lake Como in Sorico is built of stone in 2008 and is surrounded by greenery. C…
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 270 m²
€ 900,000
New, beautiful newly built villa with pool and private garden for sale. Lake Como Villa i…
Villa 5 room villain Porlezza, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porlezza, Italy
4 bath 600 m²
€ 2,200,000
Lake Lugano Villa is located in a quiet residential area, providing not only privacy and …
3 room housein Ossuccio, Italy
3 room house
Ossuccio, Italy
3 bath 210 m²
€ 695,000
For sale a completely renovated three-storey house, with an area of 210 sq.m., on Lake Como…
Villa 5 room villain Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
2 bath 230 m²
€ 750,000
Villa for sale overlooking Lake Como , Alps and Villa Gaetta . Direct distance to the l…
2 room housein Bellano, Italy
2 room house
Bellano, Italy
2 bath 89 m²
€ 375,000
Villa 5 room villain Cerro, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cerro, Italy
5 bath 500 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa 4 room villain Fiumelatte, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Fiumelatte, Italy
3 bath 350 m²
€ 1,920,000
Villa Suite in Varenna, Fümelatt District. The house is located on Lake Como, a new buildin…
Villa 6 room villain Laghetto, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Laghetto, Italy
6 bath 430 m²
€ 1,500,000
The villa in Lombardy is located on Lake Como in Colico. The villa has three levels, with a…
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 382 m²
€ 1,800,000
New villa overlooking Lake Como. The villa is located in a quiet residential area of one of…
Villa 5 room villain Monvalle, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
5 bath 400 m²
€ 2,200,000
Elegant villa right on the lake shore. 400 sq.m., with swimming pool and boat storage space…
Villa 4 room villain Angera, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Angera, Italy
5 bath 343 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale Liberty Villa in the Italian resort town of Angera, on the shore of Lake Maggiore.…
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 430 m²
€ 850,000
Villa in Tremezzo, Lake Como (Italy) An independent villa with a huge plot in Tremezzo. …
Housein Lombardy, Italy
House
Lombardy, Italy
3 m²
€ 2,400,000
The beautiful house with delightful views is located a short drive from Lake Como in Brunate…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Salo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
630 m²
€ 11,000,000
The exclusive villa is located on the shores of Lake Garda, in Limone sul Garda, Lombardy. I…
Villa 4 room villain Lombardy, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lombardy, Italy
240 m²
€ 1,500,000
The elegant villa is located in Menaggio, Lombardy, on one of Italy's most beautiful lakes, …
Villa 5 room villain Salo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
300 m²
€ 300,000
The exclusive villa is under construction with panoramic views of Lake Garda located in Salo…

