Pool Houses for sale in Lombardy, Italy

Villa 3 room villa in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 320 m²
€ 1,850,000
Villa 5 room villa in Como, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Como, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 750 m²
€ 11,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pulciano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pulciano, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
€ 380,000
Villa 3 room villa in Como, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Como, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 246 m²
€ 496,000
Villa 4 room villa in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
€ 3,900,000
Villa 3 room villa in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 317 m²
€ 980,000
Villa 4 room villa in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 475 m²
€ 800,000
Villa Villa in Montorfano, Italy
Villa Villa
Montorfano, Italy
Area 350 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa 5 room villa in Como, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Como, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 750 m²
€ 12,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
€ 3,800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Dizzasco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Dizzasco, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 890 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
€ 880,000
Villa 4 room villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
€ 800,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
€ 480,000
Villa Villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
Area 600 m²
€ 1,750,000
Villa 9 room villa in Dorio, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Dorio, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 620 m²
€ 6,500,000
Villa 6 room villa in Sorico, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Sorico, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 453 m²
€ 779,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
€ 900,000
2 room house in Bellano, Italy
2 room house
Bellano, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€ 375,000
Villa 4 room villa in Fiumelatte, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Fiumelatte, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
€ 1,920,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€ 449,000
Villa 6 room villa in Laghetto, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Laghetto, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 430 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 382 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villa in Angera, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Angera, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 343 m²
€ 2,000,000

