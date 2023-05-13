Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Lombardy, Italy

Brescia
276
Como
203
Desenzano del Garda
47
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
45
Bergamo
38
Tremezzina
36
Lonato del Garda
34
Sirmione
17
5 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Price on request
Villa with a wonderful view of Salo Bay. Located in a quiet, luxury area 20 meters from the …
Villa 3 room villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Price on request
Villa with stunning lake views, built on the site of ancient lemonarium in Gardona Riviera.T…
Villa 3 room villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€ 430,000
The cottage is located in a small tourist complex in Manerba del Garda. Living area 130 squ…
5 room house in Cavernago, Italy
5 room house
Cavernago, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
€ 690,000
Viletta is located in a residential complex in Desenzano del Garda. Living area approx. 200 …
Villa Villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
Area 350 m²
€ 3,000,000
Villa for sale 350 square meters, with panoramic views and direct and exclusive access to th…

