Lakefront Houses for sale in Lombardy, Italy

Villa 3 room villa in Lemna, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lemna, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Colonno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Colonno, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,230,000
Villa 9 room villa in Dorio, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Dorio, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 620 m²
€ 6,500,000
Villa 6 room villa in Sorico, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Sorico, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 453 m²
€ 779,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
€ 900,000
Villa 5 room villa in Porlezza, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porlezza, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
€ 2,200,000
3 room house in Ossuccio, Italy
3 room house
Ossuccio, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
€ 695,000
Villa 5 room villa in Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€ 750,000
2 room house in Bellano, Italy
2 room house
Bellano, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€ 375,000
Villa 5 room villa in Cerro, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cerro, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa 4 room villa in Fiumelatte, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Fiumelatte, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
€ 1,920,000
Villa 6 room villa in Laghetto, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Laghetto, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 430 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 382 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villa in Angera, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Angera, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 343 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 430 m²
€ 850,000
House in Lombardy, Italy
House
Lombardy, Italy
Area 3 m²
€ 2,400,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Salo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Area 630 m²
€ 11,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Lombardy, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lombardy, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Salo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
€ 300,000

