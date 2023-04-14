Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Liguria, Italy

Sanremo
31
Bordighera
21
Alassio
8
Imperia
6
Lerici
5
Arenzano
3
Rapallo
2
Ventimiglia
2
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villain Vallebona, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Vallebona, Italy
3 bath 350 m²
€ 650,000
The villa in Liguria is situated in a beautiful picturesque place, among the green hills, wi…

Properties features in Liguria, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go