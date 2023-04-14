Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. Villas

Lake Villas for sale in Liguria, Italy

Sanremo
31
Bordighera
21
Alassio
8
Imperia
6
Lerici
5
Arenzano
3
Rapallo
2
Ventimiglia
2
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villain Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cervo, Italy
260 m²
€ 900,000
The beautiful villa is located in Vignon, Piedmont. The house, with an area of 260 square me…

Properties features in Liguria, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go