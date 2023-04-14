Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria

Pool Residential properties for sale in Liguria, Italy

Sanremo
115
Bordighera
56
Alassio
32
Imperia
7
Lerici
6
Arenzano
5
Sarzana
4
Varazze
4
9 properties total found
4 room housein Imperia, Italy
4 room house
Imperia, Italy
9 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 495,000
The house is located in Peraldo, in the province of Empire, a few kilometers from the beache…
2 room apartmentin Ospedaletti, Italy
2 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
3 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 330,000
KK-1T20. Апартаменты с террасой и захватывающим дух видом на мореВ одном из самых лучших и н…
1 room apartmentin Genoa, Italy
1 room apartment
Genoa, Italy
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 6 Floor
€ 400,000
The apartment is located in one of the exclusive and landscaped areas of Genoa. The buildin…
3 room housein Savona, Italy
3 room house
Savona, Italy
6 Number of rooms 155 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
Newly built villas in Italy with sea views. The villas are neatly decorated, surrounded by …
6 room apartmentin Genoa, Italy
6 room apartment
Genoa, Italy
14 Number of rooms 458 m² 2/2 Floor
Price on request
The apartments are located in a villa located in Carrara Park, stretching from Corso Europe …
6 room housein Genoa, Italy
6 room house
Genoa, Italy
15 Number of rooms 247 m²
Price on request
Genoa Center // Penthouse // 247 sqm // terrace 120 sqm // 5 bedrooms and studio // 3 bathro…
4 room housein La Spezia, Italy
4 room house
La Spezia, Italy
700 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
This elite property in Italy is located on a hill near the city of Spice, the villa on the s…
Villa 4 room villain Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
5 bath 347 m²
€ 2,100,000
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
7 bath 350 m²
€ 19,000,000
In a picturesque place Portofino , a luxury villa is sold near the crystal clear sea. Vil…

Properties features in Liguria, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
