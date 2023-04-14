Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Liguria, Italy

Sanremo
115
Bordighera
56
Alassio
32
Imperia
7
Lerici
6
Arenzano
5
Sarzana
4
Varazze
4
35 properties total found
4 room housein Imperia, Italy
4 room house
Imperia, Italy
9 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 495,000
The house is located in Peraldo, in the province of Empire, a few kilometers from the beache…
1 room apartmentin Genoa, Italy
1 room apartment
Genoa, Italy
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 6 Floor
€ 400,000
The apartment is located in one of the exclusive and landscaped areas of Genoa. The buildin…
4 room housein La Spezia, Italy
4 room house
La Spezia, Italy
9 Number of rooms 228 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
MONTEROSSO-AL-MAR ( THE SPECIAL ) // VILLA 115 KVM // PARTICIPANTE 2500 KVM // 4 SPALINES //…
6 room housein Genoa, Italy
6 room house
Genoa, Italy
10 Number of rooms 275 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Pieve Ligure ( Genoa ) // villa 210 sq. M. m + extension 65 sq. m // garden 4000 sq. m // te…
2 room housein La Spezia, Italy
2 room house
La Spezia, Italy
5 Number of rooms 107 m² 1/3 Floor
Price on request
Apartments in a villa for three families overlooking La Spezia Bay. Layout: a large open li…
3 room housein Savona, Italy
3 room house
Savona, Italy
6 Number of rooms 155 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
Newly built villas in Italy with sea views. The villas are neatly decorated, surrounded by …
6 room apartmentin Genoa, Italy
6 room apartment
Genoa, Italy
14 Number of rooms 458 m² 2/2 Floor
Price on request
The apartments are located in a villa located in Carrara Park, stretching from Corso Europe …
6 room housein Genoa, Italy
6 room house
Genoa, Italy
15 Number of rooms 247 m²
Price on request
Genoa Center // Penthouse // 247 sqm // terrace 120 sqm // 5 bedrooms and studio // 3 bathro…
3 room housein Savona, Italy
3 room house
Savona, Italy
250 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
LIGURA MELLE ( SAVONA, LIGURIA ) // 250 KV M // INLAND TWORNY 400 KV M // 3 SPALINES // 2 BA…
4 room housein La Spezia, Italy
4 room house
La Spezia, Italy
700 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
This elite property in Italy is located on a hill near the city of Spice, the villa on the s…
Housein Savona, Italy
House
Savona, Italy
Price on request
WARAK ( LIGURY ) // VILLA 500 M & sup2; // 5 ESPALIT // 6 BADRAUMZIMMER // BASSIN // GARAGE …
Villa 4 room villain Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
5 bath 347 m²
€ 2,100,000
Villa 4 room villain Vallebona, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Vallebona, Italy
3 bath 350 m²
€ 650,000
The villa in Liguria is situated in a beautiful picturesque place, among the green hills, wi…
Villa 3 room villain Arenzano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arenzano, Italy
3 bath 380 m²
€ 1,550,000
New villas in Liguria are located in the pine forest of Arenzano, on the territory of the c…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
7 bath 350 m²
€ 19,000,000
In a picturesque place Portofino , a luxury villa is sold near the crystal clear sea. Vil…
Housein Sanremo, Italy
House
Sanremo, Italy
3 m²
€ 550,000
The nice house is located in the popular resort of San Remo, Liguria. The villa is built of …
Villa Villain Sanremo, Italy
Villa Villa
Sanremo, Italy
€ 2,178,000
The beautiful villa, overlooking the sea, is located 10 minutes from Alassio, 30 minutes fro…
Villa Villain Imperia, Italy
Villa Villa
Imperia, Italy
2 m²
€ 979,000
Nice, recently faded villa, surrounded by a garden, an area of 1600 sq.m. Located within wa…
Apartmentin Imperia, Italy
Apartment
Imperia, Italy
2 m²
€ 700,000
The nice apartment is located in the resort town of Diano Marina, Liguria. The beach is just…
Apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
2 m²
€ 350,000
The modern apartment is located in San Remo, Liguria. San Remo is one of the most chic resor…
Apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
2 m²
€ 350,000
The stunning new apartment is located in the popular luxury resort of San Remo, Liguria. The…
Apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
1 m²
€ 290,000
The nice apartment is located in the prestigious resort of San Remo, Liguria. The apartment …
Apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
1 m²
€ 215,000
San Remo, a beautiful apartment with a small garden. The apartment offers a partial view of …
Apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
2 m²
€ 198,000
San Remo, the apartment is in excellent condition. Located in the center of the city, close …
Apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
1 m²
€ 185,000
San Remo, a cosy apartment in the new complex. The apartment offers beautiful sea views, a g…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Bordighera, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
130 m²
€ 1,800,000
The luxury apartment is located in Bordiger, Liguria. The building is equipped with an eleva…
Villa 5 room villain Portofino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Portofino, Italy
550 m²
€ 30,000,000
Luxury villa located in Portofino, Liguria The area is 550 sq. m, the garden area is 5.000 sq. m
Villa 6 room villain Imperia, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Imperia, Italy
260 m²
€ 1,400,000
Lovely villa in Santo Stefano al Mare resort, Liguria. The house is on the first line of the…
Villa 5 room villain Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
742 m²
€ 2,000,000
Charming villa of 742 sq.m. located San Remo, Liguria, on a plot of 1.638 sq.m.. The territo…
Villa 3 room villain Imperia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Imperia, Italy
220 m²
€ 1,200,000
The modern villa is located in Empire, Liguria. The two-storey house, with an area of 220 sq…

