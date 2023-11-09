Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Italy
  4. Licata

Residential properties for sale in Licata, Italy

1 property total found
Villa 2 room villa in Licata, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Licata, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Renovated and enlarged 15 years ago, this old dammuso is located in Contrada Penna, a typica…
€970,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir