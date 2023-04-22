Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. La Spezia
  5. Lerici
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Lerici, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Lerici, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Lerici, Italy
6 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 7,000,000
SIR-150515-2. Вилла с садом в городе Леричи Средиземноморский сад более 7000 кв. метров окру…
Villa 4 room villa in Lerici, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lerici, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 5,200,000
KK-280416-8. Вилла класса люкс, расположенная в городке в ЛеричиВилла класса люкс, расположе…
Villa Villa in Lerici, Italy
Villa Villa
Lerici, Italy
230 m²
€ 1,600,000
KK-100317. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » ЛеричиВилла основная в 160квм + прилегающая …
Villa 3 room villa in Lerici, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lerici, Italy
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 2,600,000
KK-190317. Новая вилла модерн в Леричи. ЛигурияВ Леричи продается Вилла "Venere Azzurra" пос…
Villa 5 room villa in Fiascherino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Fiascherino, Italy
3 bath 200 m²
€ 2,000,000
Situated on one of the typical Ligurian terraces that slope down to the sea in the Natural P…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir