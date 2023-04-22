Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. La Spezia
  5. Lerici

Residential properties for sale in Lerici, Italy

6 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Lerici, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Lerici, Italy
6 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 7,000,000
SIR-150515-2. Вилла с садом в городе Леричи Средиземноморский сад более 7000 кв. метров окру…
Villa 4 room villa in Lerici, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lerici, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 5,200,000
KK-280416-8. Вилла класса люкс, расположенная в городке в ЛеричиВилла класса люкс, расположе…
Villa Villa in Lerici, Italy
Villa Villa
Lerici, Italy
230 m²
€ 1,600,000
KK-100317. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » ЛеричиВилла основная в 160квм + прилегающая …
Villa 3 room villa in Lerici, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lerici, Italy
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 2,600,000
KK-190317. Новая вилла модерн в Леричи. ЛигурияВ Леричи продается Вилла "Venere Azzurra" пос…
3 room apartment in Lerici, Italy
3 room apartment
Lerici, Italy
4 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 530,000
PO-210417. Италия. Город Леричи. Квартира 140 кв.мИталия. Город Леричи Предлагаем рассмотре…
Villa 5 room villa in Fiascherino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Fiascherino, Italy
3 bath 200 m²
€ 2,000,000
Situated on one of the typical Ligurian terraces that slope down to the sea in the Natural P…
